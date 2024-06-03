World Bicycle Day celebrated with Marathon from Gagangeer to Sonamarg

Ganderbal, May 03: In honor of World Bicycle Day, Experiential Himalayan organized a cycling marathon from Gagangeer to Sonamarg. The event aimed to raise awareness about the myriad benefits of cycling, promoting both physical fitness and environmental consciousness.

Cyclists from various regions participated enthusiastically, pedaling through the scenic routes of the Himalayas. One participant highlighted the significance of the day, stating, “Today is World Bicycle Day, and the primary focus of this bicycle rally from Gagangeer to Sonamarg is to encourage fitness and health while informing people about the numerous benefits of cycling.”

The event underscored cycling as a sustainable mode of transport and a means to achieve better health. Participants and organizers alike hoped that such initiatives would inspire more people to incorporate cycling into their daily routines.