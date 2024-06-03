J&K Bank Commissions Cash Recycling Machine at Shopian Fruit Mandi

Srinagar, June 03: In line with its policy to enhance customer convenience, J&K Bank on Monday commissioned a Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) at Fruit Mandi in Aglar, Shopian.

Zonal Head (Pulwama) Tariq Ali inaugurated the CRM in presence of President Fruit Growers Association (Shopian) Peer Mohammad Amin and Cluster Head (Pulwama) Bashir Ahmad Bhat amid a large gathering of fruit growers and traders.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head encouraged the local community to take full advantage of the various schemes the bank offers for the horticulture sector, including the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Apple Advance Scheme, High Density Plantation Scheme and Schemes for Agriculture Infrastructure Development.

Tariq Ali further said, “The new CRM will provide immense convenience to fruit growers, traders, and the local population, enabling them to withdraw and deposit cash beyond regular banking hours. This initiative underscores J&K Bank’s commitment to leveraging technology for improving customer service and supporting the economic growth of the region.”

He urged the participants to utilize the CRM services and explore other digital banking channels for a seamless banking experience.

While acknowledging that the commissioning of the CRM fulfils a long-standing demand of the Fruit Growers Association, he also said that the Bank shall explore the possibility of establishing a full-fledged branch in Aglar Fruit Mandi to further support the different financial needs of the fruit growers/traders.