Jammu

World Art Day: Kala Kendra, JKAACL celebrate with exclusive exhibition

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Jammu, April 15: Kala Kendra Jammu, in collaboration with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), Tuesday organised a special event to celebrate World Art Day. To mark the occasion, an exclusive art exhibition featuring 50 unique artworks was inaugurated at the G.R. Santosh Art Gallery by Harvinder Kour, Secretary of JKAACL, in the presence of artists, writers, intellectuals and art enthusiasts.

In his welcome address, Dr Javaid Rahi, Secretary of Kala Kendra, noted that UNESCO declared 15 April as World Art Day in honour of Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday — a symbol of creativity, multidisciplinary thinking, and artistic excellence. He stated that Kala Kendra and the Academy jointly organised this event to promote awareness of creative art and to celebrate the contributions of artists to society and the development of civilisation. The exhibition, he said, displays rare and diverse forms of artistic expression for the general public, showcasing the cultural richness of the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Harvinder Kour underlined the vital role of art in preserving and promoting culture. She informed the audience about the Academy’s year-round initiatives to support various art forms and highlighted the launch of an Annual Calendar of Activities aimed at nurturing visual arts, literature and performing arts.
The works of renowned artists such as Padma Shri N. D. Jawal, Dev Dass, A. R. Jahn, Padma Shri Rajinder Tickoo, Yung S. Verman, Noushad Gayoor, Vijay Saraf Menagi, Suman Gupta, Mehboob and Shuja Sultan were among the standout pieces on display. The exhibition, inaugurated today, will remain open to the public until 16 April 2025 at Kala Kendra, Jammu.

 

You Might Also Like

Two missing Gujjar boys from Kathua traced, reunited with families: SSP Kathua

3rd anniversary of Jazzbaat: India now a country of boundless opportunities: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Provide a sense of security or rescind ‘oppressive orders’: KP employees to govt

Parents, teachers must collaborate to nurture future-ready citizens: Chairman JKBOSE

Artisan creates Kashmiri Namda combining Australian technique with traditional felting

Share This Article
Previous Article  Natrang director Balwant Thakur calls for recognition of arts in education, society
Next Article Panun Kashmir holds emergency session over relief delay
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Neglected public toilets at Sonamarg tourist resort spark outrage
Kashmir
IIPA J&K Regional Branch charts future course in crucial meet
City
SKUAST-K hosts REAC meetings to boost farmer-Led innovation in J&K
Kashmir
CRPF conducts health awareness lecture on women’s wellness in Sgr
City