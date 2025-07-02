BSNL unveils special Rs 196 yatra plan

With a move to enhance mobile connectivity during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Kashmir on Wednesday said of rolling out a “special Rs: 196 recharge plan” for pilgrims, featuring unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per day for 10 days.

Principal General Manager BSNL Kashmir, Arvind Pandey, told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the plan has been designed keeping in mind the short duration and high data demand of the yatra period. “It is affordable, effective and ensures that yatris remain connected even in high-altitude zones,” he said.

He said to facilitate pilgrims; BSNL has established 38 SIM distribution stalls at key locations across both yatra routes Baltal and Pahalgam, including base Camps and access points, where new connections can be availed easily.

Pandey also said the infrastructure is being monitored round-the-clock, with a special focus on network uptime and service quality. “We have also introduced free mobile charging facilities at BSNL towers in these areas to ensure yatris can stay connected even during power outages,” he added.

He further said two nodal officers have been deployed at Baltal and Pahalgam for inter-departmental coordination and technical support and to provide telecom response to departments.

He said the initiative is part of the broader effort to digitally empower remote and high-risk regions during the yatra, backed by indigenous “Make in India” telecom technology.

Earlier, as already reported by KNO, BSNL also expanded 4G coverage to remote areas like Gurez & Tulail and is in the process of commissioning more towers in other border and yatra-linked locations.

Pertinently, the annual Amarnath yatra commenced today in Jammu and Kashmir while a first batch of over 4500 pilgrims were flagged-off by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu—(KNO)