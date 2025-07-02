Slight dip in mercury brings relief to people in J&K

As Jammu and Kashmir braces for the light to moderate from July 5, the region has witnessed a bit relief from the scorching heat as the maximum temperatures plummeted by a few degrees on Wednesday.

According to the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed a slight improvement in the maximum temperatures as the mercury settled at 32.8 degrees against yesterday’s 34.2 degrees.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir recorded 29.2 degrees while Pahalgam recorded 27.2 degrees. Besides, Kupwara, Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees, 30.0 degrees and 22.8 degrees respectively.

However, Jammu stations continued to record below normal temperatures with Jammu city recording a day temperature of 32.9 degrees. Katra recorded 31.0 degrees while Bhaderwah recorded 30.6 degrees.

As per the details, Banihal and Batote recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3 degrees and 26.5 degrees respectively.

Meanwhile, as per the seasonal rainfall data prepared by the local Meteorological department, only three stations in Jammu and Kashmir including Kishtwar, Kulgam and Bandipora recorded large deficit rainfall, which ranges between 60 to 99 per cent from June 01, 2025 to July 02, 2025.

Srinagar, Shopian, Poonch, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Doda, Baramulla, Budgam and Anantnag continued to record a deficit rainfall, ranging between 20 to 59 per cent.

As per the data, threes stations including Rajouri, Reasi and Samba have recorded large excess rainfall. The data reveals Rajouri has recorded a rainfall of 187.1 mm against the normal precipitation of 94.1 mm. Samba has recorded 155 mm rainfall against average rainfall of 88.4 mm while Reasi has recorded 312.4 mm against normal precipitation of 151 mm.

Moreover, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that from July 5 to July 7, generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places. “Few places may receive intense showers with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division,” he added.

From July 8 to July 10, he said there is a possibility of brief showers at scattered places.

Moreover, in its advisory, the MeT has said that flash floods are expected at few vulnerable places with landslides and mudslides & shooting stones as well during July 5 to July 7

“Rise in water level in rivers, streams, local Nalas & water logging in few low lying areas is also expected during the period,” he added—(KNO)