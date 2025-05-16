Jammu

90–100% residents return to forward areas in Rajouri, Poonch

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
1 Min Read

JAMMU, May 15: Nearly all residents of forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, who were displaced due to heavy shelling and firing from across the border, have now returned to their homes.
“More than 90% of the people from forward areas in Rajouri district have returned home,” Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, told Rising Kashmir, adding, “The remaining residents are expected to return within a day or two.”
In Poonch district, official sources confirmed that almost 100% of the displaced population has returned, following clearance from security forces after thorough sanitization of the affected areas.
The return of residents follows a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, after which security forces conducted extensive sanitization operations in the worst-affected forward areas of Rajouri and Poonch. These areas had witnessed intense cross-border shelling that prompted the civilian population to seek safety elsewhere.
Poonch was particularly hard hit, with multiple houses, shops, and business establishments damaged in the shelling. Security forces successfully diffused several unexploded bombs and shells, boosting public confidence and paving the way for the safe return of civilians.

EPFO holds Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 awareness program in Jammu, Ladakh
ACB registers case against PWD officers, contractor for alleged corruption
Smart City projects put on hold in J&K until formation of new govt at Centre
Chief Justice lays foundation stone for Hiranagar Court Complex
84 Bn CRPF organises Free Medical Camp at Sawani-Ramban
Share This Article
Previous Article Jammu Division schools to fully reopen on May 19
Next Article Need to formulate plan to revive J&K tourism: CM
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India to treat terror attacks as acts of war: Rajnath warns Pak
Top Stories
India will act decisively against terrorism: LG Sinha
Top Stories
Centre committed to reviving Kashmir Tourism: Naidu
Top Stories
Need to formulate plan to revive J&K tourism: CM
Top Stories