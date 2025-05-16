90–100% residents return to forward areas in Rajouri, Poonch

JAMMU, May 15: Nearly all residents of forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, who were displaced due to heavy shelling and firing from across the border, have now returned to their homes.

“More than 90% of the people from forward areas in Rajouri district have returned home,” Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, told Rising Kashmir, adding, “The remaining residents are expected to return within a day or two.”

In Poonch district, official sources confirmed that almost 100% of the displaced population has returned, following clearance from security forces after thorough sanitization of the affected areas.

The return of residents follows a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, after which security forces conducted extensive sanitization operations in the worst-affected forward areas of Rajouri and Poonch. These areas had witnessed intense cross-border shelling that prompted the civilian population to seek safety elsewhere.

Poonch was particularly hard hit, with multiple houses, shops, and business establishments damaged in the shelling. Security forces successfully diffused several unexploded bombs and shells, boosting public confidence and paving the way for the safe return of civilians.