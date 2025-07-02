COVID vaccines not associated with sudden death, asserts ICMR-NIE Director Dr Manoj Murhekar

Highlighting a significant recent study, Dr Manoj Murhekar, the Director of the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), addressed the growing concern around sudden cardiac deaths in younger populations.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Murhekar, referring to an in-depth study carried out by ICMR-NIE in 2023, categorically stated that no correlation was found between COVID-19 vaccinations and sudden deaths.

He further clarified that factors like genetic predisposition, underlying health conditions, and unhealthy lifestyles are more likely to contribute to such incidents.

Supporting this, he mentioned a study by PGI Chandigarh that showed the incidence rate of sudden deaths, 1 in 10,000, has remained stable over the last decade.

A 10-member National Media Delegation, led by Dr Manisha Verma, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday as part of a three-day media tour covering Chennai and Puducherry.

The delegation began their visit with a detailed tour and interaction session at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), a premier research body under the Department of Health Research.

Welcomed by the Institute’s Director, Dr Manoj Murhekar, the media team was briefed about NIE’s ongoing and completed research projects that contribute to shaping national health policies. Dr Murhekar, along with senior scientists, addressed the delegation’s queries and elaborated on studies related to public health priorities.

Dr Hemant Shewade, Senior Scientist at ICMR-NIE, presented insights from a recent study on Tuberculosis among highly vulnerable populations. He noted that the findings led the Tamil Nadu government to formulate targeted interventions, significantly improving outreach and containment efforts.

Established on July 2, 1999, ICMR-NIE has evolved as a hub for public health research, known for publishing over 140 international journal articles annually. The institute emerged from the merger of the Central JALMA Institute for Leprosy (Field Unit) and the Institute for Research in Medical Statistics.

Located in Ayapakkam, Chennai, it specialises in epidemiological studies, disease modelling, clinical trials, and health systems research. The institute also plays a critical role in capacity building through its MPH, Ph.D., and short-term training programs in collaboration with leading universities.

ICMR-NIE continues to support state and national health programs through evidence-based research and policy recommendations, thereby strengthening India’s public health ecosystem.

The media delegation will continue its tour with further visits in Puducherry over the next two days. (ANI)