 Natrang director Balwant Thakur calls for recognition of arts in education, society

Jammu, April 15: To mark the occasion of World Art Day, Natrang Director Padma Shri Balwant Thakur Tuesday shared his concerns regarding the current state of the arts and emphasised the importance of celebrating this global event. He engaged in an insightful discussion with 130 performing arts students at IIM Jammu.

Highlighting the history and significance of the day, Thakur quoted UNESCO, noting that the organisation, recognising the vital role of promoting, developing, disseminating, enjoying, and appreciating the arts, adopted World Art Day during its 40th General Conference in 2019.

“Our arts are the strength of our spirit and the cradle of creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity among peoples across the globe,” he said. “They drive our progress, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, foster curiosity, and serve as a powerful force for dialogue.” Thakur further stated that art has always held this esteemed status and will continue to do so as long as societies support artists and protect their freedom of expression. “Art is an edifice — the higher we elevate it, the more it soars toward a world of freedom and peace,” he added. He explained that World Art Day, observed annually on 15 April, aims to strengthen the bond between artistic creativity and society, raise awareness of artistic diversity, and highlight the vital contribution of artists to sustainable development. He also underscored the day’s relevance in addressing the need for better art education in schools and recognising culture’s essential role in ensuring equitable and inclusive education. “World Art Day offers much to learn, share, and celebrate. Across the globe, it is observed through discussions, conferences, workshops, cultural events, presentations, and exhibitions. Here in Jammu, we have chosen to initiate a serious discourse with the brilliant future managers of India,” Thakur said.

He concluded with a call to action: “This World Art Day is a timely reminder that art can unite us, even in the most difficult circumstances. Its power to inspire, heal, and foster exchange has become increasingly evident, especially during recent global crises. It is high time we adopt the arts as an integral part of our lives and ensure they find space in every home, school, college, and institution. Let the authorities awaken from their long slumber and recognise the transformative role of the arts in shaping nations and generations.”