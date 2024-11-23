Kashmir

Will share Kashmir’s kitchen garden story across India: Neeraj Kumar

Javid Sofi
Javid Sofi
Pulwama, Nov 22 : Neeraj Kumar Prajapati, popularly known as the Bicycle Man of India, recently completed an inspiring 1,111 km bicycle journey across 10 districts of Kashmir to promote the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP).
The journey, which lasted 18 days from November 6 to November 20, 2024, showcased the agricultural potential of Kashmir.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Neeraj expressed admiration for Kashmir’s ubiquitous kitchen gardens.
“In Kashmir, every house has a kitchen garden,” he said, “This is uncommon in many parts of the country, where Krishi Vigyan Kendras actively promote kitchen and terrace gardening through specific training projects. In Kashmir, however, people already recognize the value of fresh, home-grown vegetables.”
Neeraj plans to share this success story across other regions in India.
Neeraj also praised the indigenous Ambri apple variety, highlighting the dedicated research station established by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
He emphasised the importance of promoting the aromatic Mushk Budji rice variety grown in Anantnag and highlighted the purity of Kashmir saffron, predominantly cultivated in Pampore. He noted, however, that saffron production has declined this year due to dry weather, which may lead to higher prices.
His bicycle journey spotlighted various agricultural products unique to Kashmir.
“I’ve been invited by a food delivery company to discuss food products grown in Kashmir,” Neeraj said, adding that this initiative could help create market links for crops like the Kashmiri pea, harvested in March-April. He also stressed the need to promote Kashmir’s highly nutritious and flavourful vegetables.
Neeraj advised locals to focus on processing fruits and vegetables to add value to their produce.
“Apples are grown in Kashmir, but their juice is manufactured in Tamil Nadu, and that same juice is consumed back in Kashmir. The same applies to apple chips, vinegar, and jams,” he observed. He encouraged Kashmiri youth to launch startups in the food processing sector, calling it the need of the hour.
He also lauded the impact of HADP, noting that farmers across all 10 districts have benefited from the program.

 

