We aim to install 1,000 solar pumps in Anantnag: Saurabh Bhagat

Anantnag, Nov 22: Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Science & Technology Department, announced on Friday that they aim to install 1,000 solar pumps in Anantnag district under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The PM-KUSUM scheme, launched in 2019, promotes renewable energy in agriculture by providing subsidies for solar pumps and small solar plants. It ensures reliable irrigation, reduces diesel and grid dependency, and allows farmers to sell surplus power, enhancing income and sustainability.

During his visit to Anantnag, Bhagat chaired a meeting attended by farmers and officials from allied sectors. He said that the implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme focuses on agricultural solarisation.

“We are organising camps across all districts of J&K. Last week, camps were held in four districts of Jammu. Day before yesterday, a camp was set up in Pulwama’s Pampore, and on Friday, we had a very successful camp in Anantnag,” he said.

Bhagat commended the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Fakhrudin Hamid, the Chief Planning Officer, the Chief Agricultural Officer, and other officials, for their efforts. “Over 1,000 farmers participated in today’s camp, reflecting the overwhelming response to this scheme,” he added.

He said that the PM-KUSUM scheme, a central government initiative, provides an 80% subsidy on agricultural pumps—both surface and submersible types. The subsidy comprises 50% from the central government and an additional 30% from the UT government. The remaining 20% is borne by the beneficiary, with financial support available at low-interest rates through J&K Bank.

“Our goal is to install about 1,000 solar pumps in Anantnag district, benefiting agricultural farmers and horticulturists. This initiative not only supports irrigation but also contributes surplus electricity to the grid, reducing issues like low voltage and transformer overloads in remote areas,” Bhagat added.

He said that the convergence of the HADP and PM-KUSUM schemes is to drive an agricultural revolution in the region. “The government’s continuous efforts aim to ensure assured irrigation and resolve electricity challenges for farmers,” he said.

Bhagat added that at these camps, after due process, beneficiary cheques are issued on the spot, and pumps will be installed within four weeks. He urged farmers to seize the opportunity, saying “This scheme is not permanent. Take advantage of the subsidy and install these pumps promptly. JAKEDA officials will assist you. The process is simple, and the pump will be delivered directly to your home to provide reliable irrigation.”