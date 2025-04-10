Waqf Bill sparks uproar in J&K Assembly, Sajad Lone demands Speaker’s ouster

Srinagar, Apr 09: A political storm brewed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, with People’s Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone demanding that Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather step aside temporarily, suggesting former Speaker Mubarak Gul take over proceedings.

Lone accused the current Speaker of bias and mishandling the situation, saying, “We demanded the Speaker go back to his chambers temporarily and Mubarak Gul take over. We have also brought a no-confidence motion. If the Speaker continues, then the motion should succeed.”

The controversy over the Waqf Bill has widened the divide between JKPC and the National Conference (NC), with both parties trading allegations. While the JKPC criticized the Speaker’s refusal to allow a debate, NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also expressed dismay, saying the Speaker failed to grasp the “sense of the House.”

“We didn’t want a ruckus. We just wanted to express the concerns of the Muslim majority regarding the Bill. We know we can’t change it, but we should have been given space to speak from the heart,” Sadiq told reporters.

Tensions escalated earlier in the day when PDP MLA Waheed Para and other legislators attempted to present their resolution and were marshalled out of the House. NC legislators also confronted Sajad Lone during the disruption, further fueling the friction.

Lone criticised NC’s stance, calling their demand for discussion “theatrical,” pointing out that the Speaker they now challenge was chosen by their own party. “If NC is serious, they should remove their Speaker and allow a fair debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, NC President Farooq Abdullah clarified that his party opposes the Waqf Bill and refrained from debate due to the matter being sub judice. “The bill is unconstitutional and currently in the Supreme Court. That’s why no debate was permitted,” he said in Ganderbal.

Assembly belongs to everyone, not just one party: Sajad Lone

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Handwara and People’s Conference Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday raised strong objections in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over its handling of the Waqf issue, asserting that the Assembly represents all political voices, not just the National Conference (NC) or any single party.

“This is a Muslim issue, and we are the only Muslim-majority region in the country. A strong, unified message should have gone out from this House,” Lone said during his address.

He said the Assembly has a moral responsibility to stand up for matters impacting the larger Muslim community and warned that “history will judge us harshly” if they fail to uphold the dignity of such issues.

Referring to the recent uproar, the PC Chief revealed that the opposition had suggested the Speaker temporarily step aside to allow senior legislator Mubarak Gul to preside over the proceedings— a proposal that was ultimately rejected.

“When the Speaker refused to withdraw his ruling, we had no choice but to move a no-confidence motion,” Lone said. “We have deep respect for the Speaker, but on this particular issue, we had to take a stand.”

MLA Handwara made it clear that the move was not personal, but a political necessity to ensure democratic fairness within the Assembly.

He further said that the NC’s response to the no-confidence motion would be a litmus test of its sincerity on the Waqf issue. “If the National Conference supports the motion, it means they stand with protecting Waqf institutions. If not, it shows a disconnect between their words and actions,” he said.