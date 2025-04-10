Muslims across India opposing Waqf Bill, why not NC, asks Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Apr 09: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday launched a strong criticism against the ruling party and the National Conference (NC), accusing them of remaining silent on issues affecting Muslims across India and using the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to divert public attention from pressing matters.

Addressing media persons, Mehbooba described the recent events in the Assembly as a “shameful drama” orchestrated by the ruling dispensation. “While the Muslim population of India faces continuous attacks under the BJP regime, NC leaders are busy performing theatrics in the Assembly and celebrating with Union ministers,” she said.

She specifically targeted NC leaders – Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah for welcoming Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who introduced the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. “By rolling out the red carpet for Rijiju, they have sent a signal to the Muslim community across India that the leadership in J&K has no objection to the controversial bill. This has deeply hurt the sentiments of already disheartened Muslims,” Mehbooba said.

The former chief minister claimed that the ruckus in the Assembly was a calculated move to overshadow the recent clearance of three key bills by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, which include regularisation of daily-wage workers who have served for years on minimal salaries, a bill introduced by PDP MLA Waheed Para to provide land to the underprivileged and legislation to impose a ban on liquor in certain areas.

“These were important, people-centric legislations. But instead of debating them, the House was turned into a theatre of chaos to shift attention,” she said.

Mufti further said that the PDP, with the legal backing of Advocate Majeed, will challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court in the coming days.

Taking a direct jibe at CM Omar, Mehbooba alleged that large swathes of land are being handed over under the guise of satellite towns and that lakhs of domicile certificates have been issued in just two years.

“Who are these lands for? Who benefits from these domicile certificates? This is part of a larger demographic change agenda, and Omar is complicit in its implementation by staying silent,” she said.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Waqf Amendment Bill is for the social empowerment of Muslims, Mehbooba countered: “If it’s really about empowerment, why are Muslims across India opposing it? Why are even secular political parties raising their voices against it?”

She referred to the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to reject the Waqf amendment, urging CM Abdullah to take a similar stand and publicly declare that the bill will not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.