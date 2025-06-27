Politics

MLA Karnah hails CM’s efforts in sanctioning Sadhna tunnel

Seeks similar project for Machil

Srinagar, Jun 26: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Karnah, Javaid Ahmad Mirchal on Thursday called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and expressed gratitude for his “untiring efforts” regarding the sanctioning of the Sadhna Tunnel, a long-pending demand of the people of Karnah.

The 7-km long Sadhna tunnel, to be commissioned at Rs 3,330 Cr on NH 701, will provide all-weather connectivity between Karnah and Kupwara district headquarters, improving access to essential services and significantly easing the hardships faced by residents during winter months.

Terming it a transformative step, MLA Mirchal thanked the Chief Minister for his continued commitment to the development of remote and frontier regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, MLA Lolab Qaysar Jamshaid Lone also raised the demand for a similar tunnel project for the Machil area, another far-flung region in the Kupwara district. He sought the CM’s intervention to take up the proposal with the Government of India and ensure year-round road connectivity for the Machil sector.

The Chief Minister assured the legislators that the government remains committed to addressing the connectivity challenges of border and remote areas and will take up the matter for the Machil tunnel with the concerned authorities.

