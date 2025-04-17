Waqf bill is India’s internal matter, aims to be inclusive and progressive: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is an internal matter of India and stressed that the amendments aim to make the law more progressive and inclusive, focusing on benefiting the intended beneficiaries.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “All the elements of the Waqf bill are an internal matter of India. And you know that the Waqf Amendment bill proposes several inclusive policies to make the Amendment bill more inclusive, more progressive, and so that there are greater benefits to the intended beneficiaries.”

The statement comes as the Supreme Court heard petitions challenging the Waqf Act. On Thursday, the court recorded the Centre’s request for more time to file its response.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that a preliminary reply would be filed within seven days along with supporting documents.

The court took note of the Solicitor General’s assurance that no new appointments will be made to the Waqf Board or Council until the next hearing. The court also said that Waqf properties already registered by users or notified by the government will not be newly identified during this time.

The Solicitor General said that the Waqf Act is a “considered piece of legislation” and added that the Centre has received many representations regarding how land has been classified as Waqf. He also told the court that staying the entire Act would be a serious step and asked for one week to file the government’s reply.

The Supreme Court stated that it had earlier recognised some parts of the legislation as positive and made it clear that a complete stay on the Act was not possible at this stage. It said it did not want any changes to the current situation while the matter is still being heard.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Act. The petitioners claim that the law discriminates against the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on April 5. The Bill was earlier passed by Parliament after intense debates in both Houses. (ANI)