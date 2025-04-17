Kupwara selected for PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024

In a moment of pride for Jammu and Kashmir, Kupwara district has been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 under the category ‘Holistic Development of Districts’.

The award will be presented by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India during the Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on April 21, 2025. This recognition highlights the district’s exceptional performance in implementing integrated and inclusive development initiatives.

An official communication from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) extended a formal invitation to representatives of Kupwara district to attend the event and receive the award on behalf of the administration.

The recognition reflects the district administration’s efforts in uplifting various sectors including health, education, infrastructure, and livelihoods, ensuring sustainable development and citizen-centric governance.