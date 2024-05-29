Kashmir

Vote counting: No classes at GDC Baramulla on June 3, 4

ARIF RASHID
Srinagar, May 28: In view of the upcoming vote counting for the 01-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Baramulla has ordered the suspension of regular classes at Government Degree College Baramulla on June 03 and 04, 2024.
The DEO issued the order to ensure the smooth conduct of the vote counting process without disruption. As a result, students and faculty members are advised that there will be no classes held at Government Degree College Baramulla on the specified dates.
The suspension of classes has been taken as a precautionary measure to facilitate the electoral procedures and ensure the safety and security of all involved in the process. Normal academic activities are expected to resume following the conclusion of the vote counting process.
Students and staff have been urged to stay informed about further developments and to cooperate with the authorities during this period.

 

