Boy injured in scuffle outside SP College, hospitalized

A boy was injured in a scuffle that broke out outside SP College in Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the altercation involved a group of boys, during which one boy, sustained injuries, who was immediately taken to hospital for medical aid.

“Preliminary reports suggest he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon,” the official said.

Meanwhile, police have taken up the investigation into the matter and more details are awaiting.

The boy was later identified as Suzain Wani, a resident of Fateh Kadal Srinagar—(KNO)

Breaking