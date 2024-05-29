DSEJ officials asked to refrain from approaching higher authorities without permission

Srinagar, May 28: The Director of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has directed all officers and officials in the School Education Department of the Jammu Division to refrain from approaching higher authorities without prior permission from their controlling officers.

The DSEK has issued a circular mentioning, “It has been observed that officers and officials of the School Education Department in the Jammu Division are visiting the offices of higher authorities and attending public darbars during office hours without obtaining prior permission. This conduct has been viewed with great seriousness by the higher authorities.”

To address this issue, the Director has said that all officers and officials in the School Education Department of the division must avoid approaching higher authorities without obtaining prior permission from their controlling officers.

The Chief Education Officers in the Jammu division have been directed to ensure that these guidelines are effectively communicated to their staff. They have been instructed to prohibit any visits to offices or higher authorities without prior permission from their Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) or controlling officers.

Non-compliance with these directives will lead to appropriate disciplinary action being taken against the offenders as per Central Civil Services (CCS) rules, the DSEK warned.

Government officials are usually asked to refrain from approaching higher authorities without permission for several reasons. Approaching higher authorities without permission can disrupt the established chain of command within government departments. This can lead to confusion, inefficiency, and conflicts among staff members.

It is important for government officials to respect hierarchical structures and follow established protocols. Seeking permission before approaching higher authorities demonstrates respect for their authority and decision-making processes. It also helps ensure that only important and relevant matters are brought to the attention of higher authorities. This prevents unnecessary interruptions and allows higher authorities to focus on critical issues.

By seeking permission, government officials can coordinate their efforts with their immediate superiors and ensure that their concerns are appropriately addressed within the organizational framework.

Approaching higher authorities without permission can sometimes lead to miscommunication or misinterpretation of issues. Seeking permission allows officials to clarify their intentions and ensure that their messages are conveyed accurately.

Overall, seeking permission before approaching higher authorities helps maintain organisational discipline, fosters effective communication, and ensures that government departments operate smoothly and efficiently.