Violators booked under COTPA for smoking in public places in Handwara: Police 

Continuing its efforts to uphold public health and enforce legal regulations, Police in Handwara carried out a drive against public smoking and booked several violators under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

A Police spokesperson said, “During the enforcement, individuals found smoking in public places were issued challans on the spot. The action was taken to ensure compliance with COTPA provisions, which prohibit smoking in public areas to protect non-smokers from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.”

“Police officials emphasized that such drives will continue in the future as part of the broader mission to promote a clean, healthy, and law-abiding community. The general public is advised to refrain from smoking in public places and cooperate with authorities in maintaining a smoke-free environment”, he said.

Police remains committed to the health and safety of its citizens and urges everyone to respect and follow the law.