GLOF Hazard: J&K Govt adopts focused, holistic & proactive approach for mitigation & risk reduction

Following imminent risk of sudden breach of Glacial Lakes in high altitude regions, particularly in the Himalayas by rapid melting of glaciers due to the climate change, government of Jammu and Kashmir has adopted a focused, holistic and a proactive approach which includes comprehensive understanding of risk landscape and the development of robust mitigation and risk reduction strategies.

In this connection, the Focused Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Monitoring Committee (FGMC) constituted by the Govt of J&K has conducted Expeditions to various such lakes to enhance understanding and preparedness against the potential hazards.

Subsequently, geographical field expeditions were conducted to the two glacier lakes i.e. Sheshnag and Sonsar enroute Holy Amarnath Cave. The detailed report was shared with FGMC after the field expedition highlighting the major findings and future possibilities for deliberations.

As part of the initiative, a specialized expedition team carried out the expeditions and undertook a comprehensive study of three critical glacial lakes in the Kishtwar district including Mundiksar Lake, Hangu Lake and Unnamed Lake in the Kishtwar region.

The expedition provided valuable data on the lake conditions, surrounding environmental factors, and potential risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) events.

Next Expedition was carried out to Gangabal Lake, a high-altitude glacial lake located in the northwestern Himalayas. The expedition examined the physical and geological characteristics of Gangabal Lake. Particular focus was given to assessing the local geomorphology, the stability of the natural dam containing the lake, and the conditions of the glaciers feeding it.

This investigation provided critical insights into the GLOF hazard potential of Gangabal Lake and contributed to broader efforts to enhance climate resilience in the region.

Field expeditions for the rest of the categorized lakes are scheduled to be carried out in the coming months involving all concerned stakeholders.

The expeditions underscore the urgent need for enhanced monitoring and risk management strategies to address the growing threat of GLOFs in the Himalayas.

The insights gained will be instrumental in formulating risk mitigation strategies and enhancing the early warning systems in the region.

Understanding the potential GLOF hazards associated with specific glacial lakes is crucial for risk mitigation and disaster preparedness.

In the next phase, Department of DMRR&R will be focusing on more scientific multi-disciplinary studies like electric resistivity tomography, Bathymetric investigation, hydrological study of discharge, geological studies, topography survey, susceptibility assessment etc, and has planned to install Early Warning Systems for generating real-time alerts and AWS for regular monitoring at most of high-risk glacial lakes in UT of J&K in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority and a technical partner.

The GLOF mitigation strategy is being implemented in phased manner in the UT involving Expedition and Data Collection, identifying and studying glacial lakes that pose a high risk of GLOFs based on the assessments provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NRSC, CWC, etc.

Detailed data will be gathered through bathymetric surveys, water sampling, and meteorological data collection. Additionally, the dynamics and characteristics of these lakes will be analyzed to determine the feasibility of lake-lowering techniques for reducing the risk of potential GLOF events.

Secondly a Comprehensive Risk Mitigation strategy will be devised, developing and implementing specific mitigation measures. This includes creating comprehensive plans for lowering the water levels of high-risk lakes identified earlier.

A fully functional Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Early Warning System (EWS) will also be established to enhance preparedness. Personnel will be trained in the operation and interpretation of the EWS, ensuring effective responses to potential GLOF events. Where necessary, the lake-lowering techniques and site specific mitigation measures will be taken to further mitigate the risks.

Efforts to expand the mitigation programme are being expedited. Apart from these initiatives, NDRF, SDRF and ITBP have been sensitized to be prepared to deal with any emergent situation. Aapda mitras have been sensitized and activated to remain vigilant in the local areas and be prepared. Awareness generation has been specially focused. FMGC has asked the District Disaster Management Authorities to put in place the GLOF management plans and to be well prepared for GLOF Hazard.

Consistent and sustained efforts will be continued by the FGMC and department of DMRRR to address the GLOF Hazard involving all stakeholders and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of people.

