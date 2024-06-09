VC IUST inaugurates exhibition on ‘Architectural Epigraphy’

Awantipora, June 8, 2024 – Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, inaugurated week-long exhibition organized by IUST in collaboration with Department of Handicrafts, Govt of J&K. In the exhibition held under the theme, Naqsh-i-Dawām inscriptions on historical architecture would be staged.

Prof. Romshoo congratulated the organizers of the exhibition and said such events help in understanding the rich cultural legacy that assimilated diverse influences and depict how Kashmir emerged as a melting pot and a symbol of syncretic culture.

He said that Kashmir not only boasts of rich natural endowments that attract tourists from across the world but our heritage is equally rich and attractive and it is time that we revive the heritage tourism. The programme was attended by Mr. Mehmood Ahmad Shah (Director Handicrafts and Handlooms), Mr. M Saleem Beg (Former Director General Tourism), Dr Maroof Ahmad Shah (Deputy Director Sheep Husbandry), Dr Khalid Waseem, Dr. Hakim Sameer Hamdani who also participated in the panel discussion held on this occasion. The event also saw presence of civil society members.

The exhibition has been curated and coordinated by the team comprising, Mr Mehran Qureshi, HoD Department of Architecture, Mr Sameer Hamdani, Mr Taha Mughal, Mr Umer Farooq, Mr Tabish Haider and Ms Zoya Khan.