At grievance redressal prog, DGP seeks public support to ‘ensure justice’

Srinagar, June 08: Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain on Saturday resumed the Public Grievance Redressal/Interaction Programme with a massive turnout at the District Police Lines in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP expressed his gratitude to all those who participated and highlighted the integral role of the police in daily life.

“The administration keeps changing, but one constant remains, the presence of the police. Across societies, states and countries, throughout history, the police stand as guardians, integral to the fabric of daily life,” the DGP said, adding, “In every administration, the police should stand with the truth, ensure justice and work as partners with the community they serve.”

He added, “We have been working in this direction, but as humans, we may falter at times, but there is no deficiency in our Imaan, Neyat and Mehnat to accomplish it.”

Swain said that policing is a very difficult job and at times the police have to initiate action against certain elements for the greater good of society. “In every meeting, it has been emphasised that the J&K Police will only initiate action against those who are truly guilty. For this effort, we need the support and guidance of the people,” he said.

Over 600 citizens participated in the four-hour programme, where they voiced concerns and presented grievances to the DGP, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

He said the DGP personally heard each case and assured redressal for genuine grievances, forwarding some to field officers for immediate solutions.

Speaking to reporters, the DGP said such programmes are important to provide public access to higher levels and offer a learning experience. He noted the opportunity to connect with families of martyrs and serving police personnel, striving to find solutions to their concerns.

Regarding the recently concluded parliamentary election, the DGP expressed satisfaction over its successful conduct and high voter turnout. He highlighted the positive impact on security improvement and reiterated the necessity of toughness against certain elements for peace and stability in the region.