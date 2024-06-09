Mela Kheer Bhawani: DHSK stresses on seamless healthcare services

Ganderbal – June 8, 2024:- Dr. Mushtaq A Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), conducted a visit to Tulmulla, Ganderbal today to assess and review the healthcare preparations in anticipation of the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani.

The annual religious event, drawing thousands of devotees to the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, necessitates comprehensive health services to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

Dr. Rather emphasized the importance of providing seamless healthcare services to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees. He instructed the responsible officers to guarantee the availability of adequate medical facilities and to streamline processes to enhance efficiency and accessibility.

During his visit, Dr. Rather conducted a thorough review of the medical supplies, including drugs, equipment, and other logistics, ensuring that all necessary resources are in place. The in-charge Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ganderbal presented a detailed healthcare action plan, outlining the preparedness measures for the event. The Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Hospital Ganderbal was also in attendance.