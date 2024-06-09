Kashmir

Mela Kheer Bhawani: DHSK stresses on seamless healthcare services

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

Ganderbal – June 8, 2024:- Dr. Mushtaq A Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), conducted a visit to Tulmulla, Ganderbal today to assess and review the healthcare preparations in anticipation of the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani.
The annual religious event, drawing thousands of devotees to the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, necessitates comprehensive health services to ensure the well-being of all attendees.
Dr. Rather emphasized the importance of providing seamless healthcare services to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees. He instructed the responsible officers to guarantee the availability of adequate medical facilities and to streamline processes to enhance efficiency and accessibility.
During his visit, Dr. Rather conducted a thorough review of the medical supplies, including drugs, equipment, and other logistics, ensuring that all necessary resources are in place. The in-charge Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ganderbal presented a detailed healthcare action plan, outlining the preparedness measures for the event. The Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Hospital Ganderbal was also in attendance.

You Might Also Like

Devotees throng Baba Nagri shrine in Ganderbal

Mela Kheer Bhawani: Div Com instructs officers to ensure elaborate arrangements

VC IUST inaugurates exhibition on ‘Architectural Epigraphy’

At grievance redressal prog, DGP seeks public support to ‘ensure justice’

Dr Maharaj Krishan calls on LG Sinha

Share This Article
Previous Article VC IUST inaugurates exhibition on ‘Architectural Epigraphy’
Next Article Srinagar to launch ‘Intelligent Traffic Management System’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

AC gives consent for establishment of ‘SPV’ at Tattoo Ground
City
Srinagar to launch ‘Intelligent Traffic Management System’
City
3 J&K Bn NCC Baramulla organises annual training camp at Dawer-Gurez
Kashmir
SSM College hosts seminar on AI & Global Economic Order 
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.