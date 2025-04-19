Usman Majid demands probe into massive Scam at Bandipora drug de-addiction centre, One-Stop Centre, and Senior Citizens’ Home

Former Minister and MLA Bandipora, Usman Majid, has called for an immediate government investigation following serious allegations concerning the operations of the Drug De-Addiction Centre (DDAC), One-Stop Centre (OSC), and Senior Citizens’ Home (SrCH) in Bandipora.

He as per the statement issued here said that according to internal sources and local reports, these institutions established to serve critical social welfare functions have allegedly become centers of widespread corruption and mismanagement.

It has come to light that, rather than being managed by the officially appointed staff, these centers are reportedly under the illegal and indirect control of certain government employees and local contractors. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Welfare Mission (JKSWM), the designated implementing agency, is purportedly at the core of these irregular operations, allegedly facilitating a network of malpractices.

There are grave concerns that funds allocated by the Central Ministry of Social Justice are not being utilized for their intended purposes. Instead, reports suggest rampant embezzlement and mismanagement of these funds. Sources within the system indicate that many employees recruited by the implementing agency are close relatives of top officials, with numerous individuals reportedly lacking the necessary qualifications for their positions. Alarmingly, these individuals have been occupying their roles for over three years without proper oversight or accountability.

Usman Majid further stated that a significant portion of the staff frequently absents themselves from their official duties, only appearing during ministry visits to create an illusion of regular functioning and to mislead administrative and inspection teams.

“This blatant misuse of public funds and betrayal of public trust cannot be overlooked. I strongly urge the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and other concerned authorities to intervene immediately, initiate a thorough investigation, and take stringent action against all those involved in this public exploitation,” Majid asserted.

He emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve transparency, accountability, and justice. “It is imperative that such scams are exposed, and the perpetrators are brought to justice to prevent the ongoing exploitation of central schemes intended for the welfare of marginalized communities,” he concluded.