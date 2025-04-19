Developing Story

MeT predicts intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across J&K in next 6-8 hours

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Meteorological Department in Srinagar has issued a weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across many parts of the region over the next 6 to 8 hours.

Officials have urged residents to take precautions and avoid venturing outdoors during this period. “People are advised to stay indoors or seek safe shelter and avoid water bodies, unstable structures, and landslide-prone areas,” the MeT Department stated.

The department is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

You Might Also Like

Efforts of divisive elements will be fought tooth and nail: Aga Ruhullah

All issues of Migrant KP Community are being taken up for their resolution with utmost sensitivity: LG Sinha

MD & CEO J&K Bank calls on Lt Governor

“NTA to be strengthened”: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid row over NEET-UG, UGC-NET

T20 WC: Kuldeep replaces Siraj as India win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

Share This Article
Previous Article Khalil Ahmad Poswal assumes charge as SSP Ganderbal 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Khalil Ahmad Poswal assumes charge as SSP Ganderbal 
Breaking
Gaza: At least 64 killed in Israeli attacks since Friday morning
Breaking
Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence, discrimination: LG Sinha
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of EoDB for compliance reduction, Sets targets for reform implementation
Breaking