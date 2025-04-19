MeT predicts intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across J&K in next 6-8 hours

The Meteorological Department in Srinagar has issued a weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across many parts of the region over the next 6 to 8 hours.

Officials have urged residents to take precautions and avoid venturing outdoors during this period. “People are advised to stay indoors or seek safe shelter and avoid water bodies, unstable structures, and landslide-prone areas,” the MeT Department stated.

The department is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.