“Unprecedented moment in India’s history”: PM Modi expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government

As counting continues for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and leads favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA over the opposition alliance – INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all workers of the party as the NDA alliance, led by the BJP, is poised to return to power at the Centre.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “The people of the country have expressed their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive time. This is an unprecedented moment in the history of India. I thank my family for their love and blessings. I assure the countrymen that to fulfil their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm, and new resolves.”

“I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the workers for the dedication and tireless hard work they have done,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi secured victory over Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi seat.

Prime Minister Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes.

According to ECI data, the BJP has won 110 seats while the Congress has won 46 seats.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats, indicating significant gains for the latter, according to the latest trends.

The Congress, which secured only 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is currently leading in 99 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 240 seats.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, securing 282 seats in 2014 and improving its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

Setting a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections, the BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contested the Lok Sabha elections for a third consecutive term in office. The polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)