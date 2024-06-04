Mian Altaf of NC secures victory in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, defeats former Chief Minister

The senior leader and former Member legislative assembly (MLA) from Kangan Ganderbal Mian Altaf Ahmad has won the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency (PC) and defects the former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with a huge margin.

Mian Altaf has emerged as a winner for the lok sabha 2024 election from Anantnag Rajouri seat with a margin of 2,81,749 votes.

Mian Altaf secured 5,21,836 votes while Mehbooba Mufti secured 2,40,042 votes, and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of J&K Apni Party got 1,42,195 votes.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer (RO) of Anantnag-Rajouri PC handed the winning certificate to Mian Altaf Ahmad. Mian, the candidate from 03-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, was declared the winner and received his election certificate (Form 22).