Breaking

Mian Altaf of NC secures victory in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, defeats former Chief Minister

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
1 Min Read

The senior leader and former Member legislative assembly (MLA) from Kangan Ganderbal Mian Altaf Ahmad has won the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency (PC) and defects the former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with a huge margin.

Mian Altaf has emerged as a winner for the lok sabha 2024 election from Anantnag Rajouri seat with a margin of 2,81,749 votes.

Mian Altaf secured 5,21,836 votes while Mehbooba Mufti secured 2,40,042 votes, and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of J&K Apni Party got 1,42,195 votes.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer (RO) of Anantnag-Rajouri PC handed the winning certificate to Mian Altaf Ahmad. Mian, the candidate from 03-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, was declared the winner and received his election certificate (Form 22).

 

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

“For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset”: Amit Shah expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government

“Unprecedented moment in India’s history”: PM Modi expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government

BJP bags both seats in Jammu Province

Aga Syed Ruhullah declared winner on Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency

“Accept mandate of people,” says Omar Abdullah after conceding defeat

Share This Article
Previous Article “Unprecedented moment in India’s history”: PM Modi expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government
Next Article “For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset”: Amit Shah expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi wins from Varanasi, defeats Congress’ Ajay Rai by over 1.5 lakh votes
Developing Story
Lok Sabha Secretariat ensures preparations to induct members of 18th Lok Sabha
Breaking
Sajad Lone concedes defeat, Congratulates Er Rashid on Baramulla Victory
Breaking
Kashmiris after years of silence have boldly spoken out: Waheed parra
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.