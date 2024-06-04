Breaking

BJP bags both seats in Jammu Province

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Bharatiya Janata Party was on Tuesday declared winner on both parliamentary seats in Jammu province.

 

While sitting Member of Parliament Dr. Jitendra Singh defeated his nearest rival Ch. Lal Singh of INC by one lac twenty-four thousand three hundred seventy-three votes to win Udhampur segment, Jugal Kishore, the other sitting MP, defeated Raman Bhalla of INC by a margin of 131540 votes to win Jammu parliamentary constituency.

 

Dr. Jitendra Singh, as per latest data available on ECI website, according to GNS, bagged a total of 571076 votes, while Kishore amassed a total of 677571 votes. (GNS)

You Might Also Like

“Unprecedented moment in India’s history”: PM Modi expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government

Aga Syed Ruhullah declared winner on Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency

“Accept mandate of people,” says Omar Abdullah after conceding defeat

Lok Sabha Secretariat ensures preparations to induct members of 18th Lok Sabha

Sajad Lone concedes defeat, Congratulates Er Rashid on Baramulla Victory

Share This Article
Previous Article Aga Syed Ruhullah declared winner on Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency
Next Article “Unprecedented moment in India’s history”: PM Modi expresses gratitude as NDA poised to form government
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi wins from Varanasi, defeats Congress’ Ajay Rai by over 1.5 lakh votes
Developing Story
Kashmiris after years of silence have boldly spoken out: Waheed parra
Breaking
Lok Sabha elections results: PM Modi leads by over 1 lakh votes in Varanasi
Breaking
Congress set to retain Rae Bareli seat; Rahul Gandhi leads by over 2 lakh votes
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.