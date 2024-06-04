BJP bags both seats in Jammu Province

Bharatiya Janata Party was on Tuesday declared winner on both parliamentary seats in Jammu province.

While sitting Member of Parliament Dr. Jitendra Singh defeated his nearest rival Ch. Lal Singh of INC by one lac twenty-four thousand three hundred seventy-three votes to win Udhampur segment, Jugal Kishore, the other sitting MP, defeated Raman Bhalla of INC by a margin of 131540 votes to win Jammu parliamentary constituency.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, as per latest data available on ECI website, according to GNS, bagged a total of 571076 votes, while Kishore amassed a total of 677571 votes. (GNS)