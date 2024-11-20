Union Minister reviews Anji & Chenab bridge projects

Srinagar, Nov 19: Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh, began his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday by reviewing the progress of the prestigious Anji and Chenab bridge projects in the Chenab region.

The minister is accompanied by Dhananjaya Singh, EDPG/MoSR(R), Amit Kumar, DD/MoSR(R), Pankaj Khanna and other senior officers from the Ministry.

A senior official from Northern Railways told Rising Kashmir that the Minister reviewed the project status of the twin bridges with officers from Northern Railways, USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link), and the Firozpur Division.

The Railway Minister Singh was briefed about the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, which connects the Katra and Reasi sections of the USBRL project. It is located southeast of the Chenab Bridge near Reasi, this engineering marvel spans the deep gorge of the Anji Khad.

The bridge is constructed by Hindustan Construction Company, the bridge highlights modern India’s engineering capabilities.

Later, the Minister also visited the Chenab Rail Bridge, where officials provided a detailed presentation. This steel and concrete arch bridge carries a single-track railway line and is located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district.

Spanning the Chenab River at an impressive height of 359 meters (1,178 feet), the Chenab Bridge holds the distinction of being both the world’s highest rail bridge and the highest arch bridge.

“It is fully completed and inaugurated in August 2022, it connects the Sangaldan and Reasi railway stations and is considered a milestone in India’s railway infrastructure,” officials said.

The Minister is expected to inspect Srinagar-Banihal railway on Wednesday. He will also hold detailed meeting with officials at Srinagar Railway Station.

In July, a full train crossed over the Chenab River bridge between Dugga and Bakkal stations for the first time. This bridge, with a central span of 467 meters and a staggering height of 359 meters, is the world’s highest railway bridge.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Jammu visit on February 20 this year, had virtually dedicated to the nation new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 Km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 Km).

He had also flagged off the first electric train in the valley besides train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations, stating that all these projects would improve connectivity, ensure environmental sustainability and boost the overall economic development of the region.