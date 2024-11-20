PM Modi likely to inaugurate Delhi-Sgr Vande Bharat Express on R-Day 2025

Srinagar, Nov 19: The much-anticipated Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day, January 26, 2025, according to sources within the railway department.

A senior railway official, speaking anonymously, told Rising Kashmir, “The pace of work on this prestigious project has been impressive. If weather conditions remain favorable, we expect the track to be completed in the next two months, with the train service likely to begin in January 2025.”

“The project, which promises to revolutionize connectivity between the national capital and the Kashmir Valley, is progressing at a rapid pace, with work on track expected to be completed soon,” he added.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh, confirmed that the rail link from Delhi to Kashmir will be operational by the first week of January 2025, further adding that Prime Minister Modi is likely to inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project during the same period.

The Vande Bharat Express will offer a direct, high-speed rail link between Delhi and Srinagar, marking a historic step in India’s rail network. The route will be extended to Kanyakumari, providing a seamless connection from the northernmost to the southernmost tip of the country. The introduction of this train is expected to give a significant boost to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, offering an affordable and efficient alternative to costly air travel.

The Vande Bharat Express will be equipped with state-of-the-art features, setting a new benchmark for rail travel in India. Passengers will enjoy a range of modern amenities, including automatic doors, reclining seats in the executive class, and mobile charging sockets. The train will also include advanced safety features, such as the KAVACH security system, fire extinguishers, emergency exits, and security cameras in every coach.

Special facilities for differently-abled passengers will also be incorporated, including accessible lavatories, bottle coolers, hot cases, and diffused lighting, ensuring a comfortable and inclusive travel experience for all passengers.

The train’s introduction is set to double the tourism potential in the Kashmir Valley. With many locals eager to experience the improved connectivity, the Vande Bharat Express will make travel to and from Srinagar quicker, safer, and more comfortable.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which connects Jammu to Srinagar, remains the most challenging section of the project due to the rugged terrain of the Kashmir Valley. However, railway officials have confirmed significant progress, especially on the 111-km stretch between Banihal and Srinagar, once considered the most difficult portion of the route. This section is now nearly complete, with officials optimistic that a seamless connection to Srinagar is within reach.

“Work on the Banihal-Srinagar stretch is nearing completion, bringing us closer to the goal of launching this landmark project,” the official added.