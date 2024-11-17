UKABC and IOD India Sign MoU to Foster International Business Collaboration

The UK Asian Business Council (UKABC) and the Institute of Directors (IOD) India have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration between the two prominent organisations.

The agreement, signed by Taha Coburn-Kutay, Chairman of UKABC, and Mr. Manoj Raut, CEO of IOD India, underscores a shared commitment for promoting governance, professional development, and leadership training.

The MoU’s significance is building robust business networks between the UK and India, as well as with broader international markets such as the EU, Africa, and the CIS.

The partnership represents a pivotal step in efforts to navigate the complexities of cross-border trade and investment. The idea of establishing an IOD India office was also discussed during the signing and is set to be established soon.

The collaboration between UKABC and IOD India will focus on five key areas.

Jointly organising events, conferences, and webinars to facilitate knowledge-sharing and networking across regions.

Designing training programs for business leaders in the UK, Africa, Asia, and India to enhance leadership skills and foster international business cooperation.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in strengthening international business ties and advancing mutual growth opportunities between the UK, India, and other global markets.