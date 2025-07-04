Breaking

“Daughters of the Country are Scripting Golden future”:CM Omar Abdullah at SKUAST-K Convocation 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 05: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday at the Convocation of SKUAST-K, observed with pride that the majority of gold medals were bagged by girl students.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “At Convocation of SKUAST-K, Chief Minister observed with pride that the majority of gold medals were bagged by girl students.”

“Chief Minister warmly congratulates them and their parents, whose silent sacrifices, support, and belief have nurtured this success. Daughters of the country are scripting a golden future with their brilliance and continue to shine bright,”the post reads.

