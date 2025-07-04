BreakingKashmir

Clean Plant Centre to be set up in Kashmir to enhance apple production: Union Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Friday said Kashmir is rich in apple production and that a Clean Plant Centre for the Valley will enhance its quality and production.

Speaking at the 6th Convocation of SKUAST-Kashmir, Chauhan, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said Kashmir is rich in producing apples but there is a need for good plants. “Yesterday we decided to open a Clean Plant Centre worth Rs 150 crores in Kashmir.”

He said that the high density apple production has increased six-fold and he wants to take the fruit of Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the world so that India will not import any apple from any country.

Chauhan further said he is very happy to be at SKUAST-K. “Before I leave, I want to inform professors and the students of this university that very soon we will get first rank from 5th among agricultural universities of India. I am happy there are students from 20 states studying in SKUAST-K. I believe SKUAST-K can not only be the national university but it can be an international university,” he said.

The minister further said that the graduating students must know that their studies have not completed but have begun now. “Now is the time for them to share and execute the knowledge which they have achieved from classrooms to laboratories.”

“Farming is the basics of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country. Half of the population is earning and eating the bread by farming,” he added—(KNO)

