“Proud to see our daughters breaking barriers & achieving success in Agri Science & Technology”: LG Sinha at SKUAST-K Convocation 

Srinagar, July 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday addressed the 6th Convocation of SKUAST-Kashmir.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Proud to see our daughters breaking barriers & achieving success in Agri Science & Technology. Out of 150 students conferred with gold medals, 115 were women students. Out of 445 Certificates of Merit, 334 were conferred to girls. It reflects a bright future for J&K & the nation.”

“It was a pleasure to address the 6th Convocation of SKUAST-Kashmir. Congratulated the University for creating a competent and competitive human resource, shaping up farm sector in J&K UT, remarkable improvement in its ranking and also wished the students for their bright future,”the post reads.