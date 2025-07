Two bodies of youths were retrieved from the river after drowning while bathing in central and north Kashmir’s districts.

Officials told GNS that SDRF and QRT retrieved the body of a boy, Aadil Ahmad, a resident of Batwara, during searches. He had drowned while bathing.

Similarly, the body of another 9-year-old boy, Shahid Ahmad, son of Tariq Ahmad Wani, was retrieved from Baharabad Hajin.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)