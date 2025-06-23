BreakingEducation

J&K Govt announces Summer Vacation for Kashmir Colleges from June 24

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In response to the ongoing heatwave sweeping across the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department on Monday announced a revised summer break schedule for degree colleges in the Kashmir division.

As per the order issued by Govt, “In partial modification of the previous order, it is ordered that the summer vacation in all the Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir division shall be observed from 24-06-2025 to 03-07-2025 instead of 15-07-2025 to 24-07-2025,” reads the order issued by the higher education department.

US: EAM Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC; set to meet Blinken, Tai
Post polling, INDI Alliance on ventilator: Tarun Chugh
BJP condemns killing of former Sarpanch in Shopian terror attack
Doctors swiftly treat rare Cardiovascular disease found in pregnant woman at GMC Baramulla
Republic Day 2023: PM Modi dons multi-colored Rajasthani turban to symbolize India’s diverse culture
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha thanks PM Modi, Gadkari as Centre approves ₹10,637 Cr Infra Projects for J&K
Next Article Five drug peddlers arrested in Sopore, Kulgam
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Cluster University’s Job Fair aims to bridge the gap between education & employment: LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Sakeena Itoo visits Gulmarg Constituency
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Air India Express flight to Jammu returns to Delhi mid-air after “suspected GPS “interference”
Breaking Jammu National
Israeli airstrikes hit key IRGC and security command centers in Tehran, deal blow to Iran’s military control: IDF
Breaking World