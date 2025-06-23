J&K Govt announces Summer Vacation for Kashmir Colleges from June 24

In response to the ongoing heatwave sweeping across the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department on Monday announced a revised summer break schedule for degree colleges in the Kashmir division.

As per the order issued by Govt, “In partial modification of the previous order, it is ordered that the summer vacation in all the Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir division shall be observed from 24-06-2025 to 03-07-2025 instead of 15-07-2025 to 24-07-2025,” reads the order issued by the higher education department.