MeT Predicts Dry Weather in J&K from April 15-17 

Srinagar, April 15 : The Meterological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting a significant change in weather conditions from April 18 to 20.

The region is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches at most places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds from April 18 evening onwards.

Travelers, tourists, and transporters are advised to plan accordingly and follow Admin/Traffic advisories. Farmers are recommended to continue farm operations till April 17.

According to the Met, April 21 is likely to see generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain and thunderstorms at scattered places.

The weather is expected to dry up from April 22 to 25. However, another spell of cloudy skies is forecasted for April 26-27.

There’s also a possibility of moderate snow over higher reaches and landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable places.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and plan accordingly.