Two foreigners among 27 feared dead in deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam

At least 27 people, including two foreign nationals, are feared dead after militants carried out a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, a popular tourist hub in South Kashmir, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, officials said.

A senior police officer confirmed that the deceased include two foreign tourists—one from Italy and another from Israel. Around 12 to 13 people sustained injuries in the assault and were swiftly airlifted to Srinagar for advanced medical treatment.

In the wake of the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar to chair a high-level security review meeting. He was received at the airport by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Chief Minister, along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, briefed the Home Minister on the evolving situation. Top brass from the Army, intelligence agencies, and senior police officials also attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated that the exact death toll was still being ascertained. “This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he remarked, highlighting the grave nature of the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous act,” and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. In a telephonic conversation with Home Minister Shah, the Prime Minister directed him to ensure all necessary steps are taken to deal with the situation effectively.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in and around Pahalgam to track down the attackers. The region has been put on high alert as authorities intensify efforts to restore calm and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.