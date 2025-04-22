Breaking

Locals hold candlelight march at several places in J&K against Pahalgam terror attack

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Pahalgam, Apr 22 (ANI): People take part in a candlelight protest condeming Pahalgam terror attack, in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Fayaz Ahmad Bhatt, General Secretary, Mecca Market, said, ” We condemn this attack against humanity.”

A local working as a Tourist Police personnel in Pahalgam said, “I rescued three injured persons. Local people rescued all the injured. there.”

A tourist from Maharashtra’s Nagpur who was present at the spot said, “This incident happened when we had just left the place of the incident. We could hear the sound of firing for a long time. Everyone was trying to escape from the place. We never looked back, as we just wanted to escape from there.”

Meanwhile, Delhi is on alert after the terror attack. According to the Delhi police sources, Delhi police has been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday “strongly” condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice.”I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger,” he added. (ANI)

