Pahalgam Attack: Amit Shah reaches Srinagar, to chair security review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the terrorist attack targeting tourists in the picturesque town of Pahalgam.

The attack left several dead and many injured and has raised concerns about the region’s security ahead of the tourist season.

Shah was received at Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with senior state officials and top police brass.

The Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security meeting later today to review the current law and order situation and evaluate counter-terrorism measures.

Sources indicate that the meeting will involve key officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and intelligence agencies.