Tullamulla’s Garlic Boom Seeks Market Support

Lack of marketing network limits profits despite rising production

Umar Raina

Ganderbal;June 2:- Garlic cultivation is steadily becoming an important agricultural activity in Tullamulla village of Ganderbal district, offering a viable source of income to many farming families.

Encouraged by favourable climatic conditions and productive yields, several cultivators have expanded garlic farming over the years and are achieving encouraging results.

However, growers say that the benefits of their hard work are being undermined by the absence of an efficient marketing network. Without reliable avenues to reach larger markets, many farmers struggle to secure profitable rates for their produce, limiting the economic gains from cultivation.

Members of the farming community have appealed to the district authorities and agriculture officials to introduce measures that can help bridge the gap between producers and buyers. They stress that timely intervention is necessary to ensure that farmers receive fair compensation for their crops and are not forced to depend on middlemen.

Agricultural observers believe that Tullamulla has the capacity to emerge as a recognised centre for garlic production in Kashmir. Investment in infrastructure such as collection centres, refrigerated storage facilities, processing units, and organised trading platforms could help maximise returns and reduce losses after harvest, said another farmer Ab Rahim.

Farmers maintain that with the right institutional backing and market-oriented initiatives, garlic cultivation can become a major contributor to the local economy while creating new opportunities for rural households. They hope the concerned departments will take practical steps to strengthen the sector and help growers realise its full potential.