53,000 RCs suspended across J&K in two months

One lakh vehicles faced action in 3 years: Traffic Commissioner

Ovaise Gul/Arif Khan

Srinagar, Jun 02: Acting tough against norm violations, the Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended 53,000 Registration Certificates (RCs) of vehicles in the last two months.

Traffic Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, in an exclusive interview with Rising Kashmir, said that one lakh vehicles are facing action, including suspension of RCs and driving licences, seizure of vehicles, and blacklisting over the last two to three years.

“Fifty-three thousand is a very large number. These were suspended because the owners had not paid their challans and had violated traffic rules,” Mahajan said.

He said the action was taken in coordination with the Traffic Department, which provided a list of repeat offenders and chronic offenders. “We suspended their RCs. We have now written to the Traffic Department asking them to seize these vehicles so that they are taken off the roads,” he added.

The Traffic Commissioner informed that there has been a great deal of activity on this front, with people coming forward to pay their challans and promising to behave responsibly on the roads.

“I would once again like to appeal to everyone to behave as good citizens on the road. If I park my vehicle incorrectly, it will cause inconvenience to commuters. Often, we get upset when someone else does it, but when it comes to ourselves, we think it is acceptable. That will not work. Action will be taken against violations,” he said.

Mahajan said that citizens often do not want to behave on the roads and then abuse government officials when challaned. “If we start following the rules, the situation will improve. Involvement in violation is of the common people; we are trying to improve them through awareness and counselling, and then the last option is strict action,” he said.

The Traffic Commissioner said that nobody blames the people involved in violations; everybody blames officials whenever any untoward incident takes place. “Although we owe the responsibility, we have to take action in this regard. We are clear: adhere to norms, or we will take action,” he added.