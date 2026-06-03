From Jul 1 to Sep 30:Sgr airport runway to remain closed on Mondays, Tuesdays

Complete shutdown proposed Oct 1-16

Tourism stakeholders fear impact on footfall

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, Jun 02: Amid ongoing maintenance, the runway at Srinagar International Airport shall remain unavailable on every Monday and Tuesday from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, with a complete closure of runway operations also proposed from October 1 to October 16, 2026. This is part of a scheduled maintenance programme to be carried out by the Indian Air Force, according to a passenger advisory issued by the airport.

The advisory states that the proposed schedule for extensive runway maintenance works is currently in the planning stage and has not yet received final approval. Detailed information regarding flight operations and any changes in schedules will be communicated through official channels once the plan is formally approved.

The airport authorities said the proposed maintenance works are aimed at ensuring the long-term safety and operational efficiency of the airport’s runway infrastructure. Srinagar Airport has already been operating under certain restrictions due to ongoing repair works, with flight schedules adjusted to accommodate maintenance activities.

Passengers have been urged to remain in touch with Srinagar Airport and their respective airlines for authentic and timely updates regarding flight operations. Authorities also cautioned travellers against relying on unverified information circulating through unofficial sources.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders expressed their views, stating that the complete shutdown of the runway twice a week will affect tourist footfall. They appealed to officials to take appropriate measures that suit both stakeholders as well as the maintenance works.