Mega Blood Donation Camp Held at Handwara

RK News Service

Handwara, June 2: Pohru Youth Federation on Tuesday organised a mega blood donation camp at Pohrupeth village in collaboration with Sub District Hospital Langate, Associated Hospital of GMC Handwara.

The camp witnessed overwhelming participation as 45 donors from different walks of life voluntarily donated blood to support patients in need. The blood collection process was carried out by the Blood Bank team from GMC District Hospital Handwara in a professional manner.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the organisation, Advocate Noor Ul Shahbaz, said the main objective behind organising the camp was to promote blood donation at the community level instead of limiting it only to designated hospitals.

He said such initiatives spread awareness about the importance of blood donation and encourage people to come forward to save precious human lives. He added that donating blood is also considered a noble and ongoing charitable deed, adding that community participation must be strengthened to help patients who remain in dire need of blood.

Advocate Noor Ul Shahbaz expressed gratitude to all the donors and termed them the backbone of the successful event. He also thanked BMO Langate, Superintendent District Hospital Handwara and Principal GMC Handwara for extending full support in organising the camp smoothly.

He appreciated the efforts of volunteers led by Danish Fayaz, General Secretary of the organisation, and Shahid Amin for their dedication and teamwork during the event.