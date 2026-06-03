Telangana Statehood Day celebrated at Lok Bhavan

‘Both J&K & Telangana considered sacred lands of Lord Shiva’

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 02: The Statehood Day of Telangana was celebrated at Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who described it as a remarkable coincidence that both Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana are considered “sacred lands of Lord Shiva”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the rich literary traditions of Telangana, stating that great figures in this field inspired and awakened society.

“From the 11th-century verses of Malliya Rechanna to the poetic imagination of modern figures such as Atreya and Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, Telangana’s literary tradition has enriched Indian literature. Since ancient times, Telangana’s great luminaries have undertaken extraordinary efforts to awaken social consciousness and advance social reforms,” he said.

Sinha paid tributes to brave freedom fighters and tribal leaders Ramji Gond, Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju. He said the farmers, soldiers, scientists, entrepreneurs, poets, and artists of the Telangana region have made immense contributions to nation-building.

“As every citizen contributes to our shared progress, let us pledge to draw strength from our diversity, celebrate our rich culture, and march together towards a prosperous future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.