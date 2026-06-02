Hailstorm ravages crops in Bandipora, MLA Nizamuddin Bhat seeks urgent relief

Bandipora, June 02: Nizamuddin Bhat, MLA from Bandipora, has urged the government to take immediate note of the extensive damage caused to crops, vegetables and fruit due to successive spells of hailstorms across Kashmir.

In a statement, Bhat said the latest spell of hailstorm has devastated whatever remained of the standing crops in several villages of Bandipora and other parts of the Valley, pushing the farming community into distress.

He said farmers, already reeling from earlier weather shocks, cannot sustain further losses without immediate government intervention.The legislator called upon the district administration in Bandipora to gear up the Horticulture, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments for a swift assessment of damages.

He stressed that the assessment must be followed by expert advisory and tangible support measures to restore seasonal production.”Relief under disaster management cannot wait if the government has to avert a larger crisis,” Bhat said, warning that any delay in providing assistance and technical support could severely impact agricultural output.

Highlighting specific areas, he said Bonakoot in Bandipora is among the worst affected, with near-total losses reported in fruit, vegetation and crops. He urged authorities to ensure adequate and targeted support to facilitate recovery in the area.

Bhat emphasised that timely intervention is critical to help farmers recover and prevent long-term economic distress in the region.