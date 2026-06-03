ICMR invites cancer research proposals for J&K

Focus on oral, breast, cervical, GI cancers; gastric cancer high in Valley

Mansoor Peer

Srinagar, Jun 02: In a significant initiative aimed at tackling the growing burden of cancer in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from research teams in the Union Territory for implementation of a research study focused on prevention and screening of oral, breast, cervical, and gastrointestinal cancers. This is part of efforts to strengthen cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment within the framework of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

The council seeks to develop an effective and scalable model tailored to the unique cultural, geographical, and healthcare challenges of Jammu and Kashmir, where gastrointestinal cancers, particularly stomach and oesophageal cancers, are among the most prevalent forms of the disease. Gastric cancer has been identified as especially common in the Kashmir Valley, followed by oesophageal and colorectal cancers.

The research initiative will focus on four major cancer categories: Breast cancer (Women aged 30 years and above), Cervical cancer (Sexually active women aged 30 to 60 years), Oral cancer (Adults aged 18 years and above), and Gastrointestinal cancers (Adults aged 40 years and above).

ICMR has outlined several key objectives, including improving the coverage and quality of cancer screening through the existing healthcare system and engaging non-specialist physicians and frontline healthcare workers. The programme will be implemented through district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and, where applicable, medical colleges.

The proposed project duration is four years, including time for preparatory activities, implementation, and evaluation. The study is expected to assess screening uptake, detection of confirmed cases, turnaround times for diagnosis and treatment, completion of the screening-to-treatment pathway, changes in public awareness, patient satisfaction, feasibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Another major component will be the training and capacity building of healthcare workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in cancer screening, counselling, referral, and follow-up care, along with improving community-level understanding of cancer risks and the importance of early detection.

ICMR has invited applications from scientists and professionals employed in medical institutions, research institutes, universities, colleges, government and semi-government organisations, and non-governmental organisations.

Health experts believe the initiative could play a crucial role in strengthening cancer prevention and screening services in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for gastrointestinal cancers, which continue to account for a significant share of the region’s cancer burden.

With more than 14 lakh cancer cases reported annually across India, the programme aims to generate evidence that can be integrated into existing public healthcare systems and eventually scaled up across the region.