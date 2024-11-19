Traffic violations continue to plague Srinagar despite Smart City Tech

Srinagar, Nov 18: Despite the installation of over 600 CCTV cameras as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) under the Smart City initiative, traffic violations remain rampant across Srinagar, with many motorists blatantly disregarding fines and penalties.

The ITMS was introduced to streamline traffic management, reduce congestion, and improve road safety by monitoring traffic flow and ensuring compliance with traffic rules. CCTV cameras have been strategically placed at key intersections and busy streets to capture violations such as over-speeding, running red lights, and improper parking. The system now covers 98% of the city, with over 600 cameras, and there are plans to add another 100 cameras in the coming months. However, despite this extensive surveillance network, traffic violations continue unabated, revealing the system’s limitations in curbing erratic driving behaviour.

Under the ITMS, e-challans are automatically issued to violators to ensure swift enforcement of traffic laws. Yet, technical glitches, including disruptions in camera feeds and connectivity issues, have hindered the system’s effectiveness.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Srinagar, Muzaffar Shah, acknowledged these issues, stating, “There are a few technical glitches that make it difficult to e-challan violators. We are also facing connectivity issues where the camera feed gets disrupted at times. We are working on ensuring that a more robust system is in place, and violators will be dealt with effectively.”

Local commuters, however, remain frustrated by the lack of enforcement. “I’ve seen cars blatantly ignore red lights in broad daylight with no consequences,” said Altaf Ahmad, a daily commuter from Raj Bagh.

“The authorities need to be stricter, not just rely on cameras.” Faizan Rafiq, a resident of Sanat Nagar, pointed out, “I think the real problem is people’s attitudes. Most people don’t care about getting fined because they think they can just pay the fine and move on. There’s no real fear of consequences.”

Complications with vehicle ownership have further complicated enforcement. Many vehicles are registered under multiple owners, making it difficult to issue fines and ensure accountability. Some owners contest fines, claiming they were not responsible for the violations, often citing vehicle sales or transfers without proper documentation. This has led to a backlog in processing fines. Riyaz Ahmad, a frequent commuter from Rangreth, shared, “I’ve had issues with fines before. The cameras take pictures, but the process of issuing fines is delayed. Sometimes the system doesn’t even recognize violations, and I’ve been wrongly fined.”

The scale of traffic violations in Srinagar is evident in the staggering fines collected by the Traffic Police Department. Over the past five years (2019-2023), the department has collected a total of Rs 117 crore in fines from errant motorists and pedestrians.

This issue was tragically highlighted by a fatal road accident in Tengpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on November 14, where two teenage boys lost their lives and two others were injured. The incident occurred when their car crashed into a stationary truck and then hit a divider, prompting calls from various quarters, including political parties, for stricter action against underage driving in Kashmir.

Commenting on the incident, SSP Muzaffar Shah said, “It is always painful to see young lives being lost on the road due to reckless driving. One thing we have noticed is that parents are supporting their children who are not even 18 yet and they drive two-wheelers and scooties.” He stressed the need for parental involvement in curbing underage driving, adding, “To bring down the number of accidents, we need full support from the parents. We have seized many two-wheelers and also counselled the minors by calling their parents as well. At the maximum, we can seize almost 500 two-wheelers a day that are driven by youngsters without a license.”

In response to the growing concerns about underage driving and other violations, the Traffic Police launched a major crackdown in mid-November. Over the course of three days, more than 3,000 vehicles, including two-wheelers, were seized in Srinagar.

On November 16, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir led a comprehensive enforcement operation across the region, targeting major violations including vehicles lacking fitness certificates, overloading, seatbelt violations, and underage driving.

A total of 2,338 vehicles were inspected during the operation, which covered several districts, including Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kulgam, and Ganderbal. Of these, 586 vehicles were challaned for various violations, including driving without helmets and seat belts, overloading, and lapses in fitness and insurance certificates. Additionally, 11 vehicles were seized, and fines amounting to Rs 7.98 lakh were imposed.

Annual collections have varied, with the breakdown as follows:

– Rs 21.4 crore in 2023

– Rs 34 crore in 2022

– Rs 25 crore in 2021

– Rs 19 crore in 2020

– Rs 17.4 crore in 2019

These figures underscore the deep-rooted issues of reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic rules, signaling a need for more effective enforcement.