Amit Shah, JP Nadda to review J&K BJP strategy on Nov 22

JAMMU, Nov 18: In a pivotal move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command is set to discuss major organisational changes in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in a meeting scheduled for November 22 in Delhi.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet with senior J&K BJP leaders, including State President Sat Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul.

The discussions will focus on the party’s strategy for the upcoming budget session of J&K, which is expected to be a key event in the region’s political calendar. Along with this, the BJP leadership has decided to implement a comprehensive restructuring of the party’s organizational framework at all levels, from booth and mandal units to the UT level.

Sources also confirmed that the BJP high command has asked J&K leaders to come prepared with detailed reports on the ongoing membership drive, which is set to conclude by December 6. The leadership will review the progress of the drive and assess the expected membership numbers by the deadline.

This organizational shake-up comes as the BJP strengthens its position ahead of the budget session, with an eye on consolidating its base in the region and preparing for upcoming electoral challenges. The outcomes of these high-level meetings are expected to significantly impact the party’s strategy and political positioning in Jammu and Kashmir.