Much-awaited Ropeway Project to be implemented by SMVDSB

Srinagar, Nov 18: In a bid to ease the pilgrimage journey for senior citizens, Divyangs (differently-abled individuals), and medically unfit devotees, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced the implementation of the much-awaited Ropeway Project.

Speaking to reporters at Katra, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, highlighted the steady increase in the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine, which saw over 95 lakh visitors in 2023. He noted that this year, the trend is expected to continue, with a similar rise in footfall.

“The Ropeway Project will make the pilgrimage more accessible, especially for those who are unable to complete the difficult 13-kilometer trek. It will also address the limited capacity of helicopters,” Garg said.

The project, which had been discussed for several years, has now received approval from the board. Garg assured that local concerns would be considered in the planning process to ensure a balanced and inclusive approach. “We are making sure that the concerns of the local community are incorporated, so the project benefits everyone while making the pilgrimage more comfortable for all devotees,” he added.

The CEO pointed out that the steep climb and the limited availability of helicopter services have often made it difficult for many pilgrims to complete their journey. The Ropeway Project, he said, would help fill this gap and make the pilgrimage more accessible to a wider range of visitors.